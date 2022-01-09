Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 0.8%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.95. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$119.96 million and a PE ratio of -36.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.