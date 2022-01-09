Greencore Group (LON:GNC) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.36) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNC. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.18).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £709.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.77. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.35).

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($54,764.69).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.