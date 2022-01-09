Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

