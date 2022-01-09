GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,998. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 5.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

