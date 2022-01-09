Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Trading Up 0.7%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 46,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 68,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Grove Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

