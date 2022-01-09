GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GTY Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GTY Technology by 466.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GTY Technology by 137.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.