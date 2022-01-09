Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. Guardant Health has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

