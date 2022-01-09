Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

IBM stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

