Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 317.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.12. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

