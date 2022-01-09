Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,350 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

WRK opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

