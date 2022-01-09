Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127,106 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

GE opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

