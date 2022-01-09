Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BCE worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,220,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,363,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. BCE’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.