Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI opened at $51.95 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.