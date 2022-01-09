Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $335,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,749,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

