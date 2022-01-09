Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Get Hammer Fiber Optics alerts:

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.