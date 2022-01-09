Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

