Harmony (ONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $416.07 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $416.07 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,310,214,805 coins and its circulating supply is 11,581,581,805 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

