Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 283 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $510.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,817. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.95. The company has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.76.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.