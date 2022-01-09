Hartline Investment Corp Has $11.82 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 190.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.02.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock worth $788,334,798. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.68. 2,687,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

