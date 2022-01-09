Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,675 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $2,765,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NOVA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 1,944,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

