Hartline Investment Corp Sells 1,190 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.29. 2,343,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average of $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.