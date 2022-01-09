Hartline Investment Corp Sells 95 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.88. 8,629,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

