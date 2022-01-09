Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.43. 510,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.