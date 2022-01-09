HashBX Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $158.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005739 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

