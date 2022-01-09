Hashgard (GARD) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $980,214.32 and approximately $77,244.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

