Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.62 million and $1.61 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00006559 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,227.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.41 or 0.07533943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00312565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00898478 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00070810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.85 or 0.00449598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00261328 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,885,402 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.