HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 290.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.15% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

