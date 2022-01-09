Head to Head Analysis: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -167.42% -64.16% -34.22% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 13.88 -$45.39 million ($2.50) -5.64 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 58.58%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 147.49%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

