Head-To-Head Comparison: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equity Residential and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 43.53% 9.92% 5.19% Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Equity Residential pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Phillips Edison & Company Inc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 15 4 0 2.21 Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50

Equity Residential presently has a consensus price target of $87.56, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus price target of $32.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 13.07 $913.64 million $2.82 31.79 Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

