Head to Head Survey: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 22.56 -$45.06 million N/A N/A Esports Technologies $160,000.00 1,527.70 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment 1,245.52% -63.29% -39.68% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.