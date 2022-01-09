Head-To-Head Survey: Thryv (THRY) & Its Rivals

Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Thryv to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thryv and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion $149.22 million 6.26 Thryv Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.96

Thryv’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thryv. Thryv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Thryv has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thryv and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Thryv Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

Thryv presently has a consensus target price of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 88.99%. Given Thryv’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% Thryv Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thryv beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

