Helix 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Helix has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $106,593.36 and approximately $16.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00034733 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

