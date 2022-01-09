Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

HLX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

