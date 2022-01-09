Heritage Trust Co Buys 140 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

PNC opened at $223.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $224.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

