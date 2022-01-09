Heritage Trust Co Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

