Heritage Trust Co Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

NYSE:V opened at $216.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average of $224.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

