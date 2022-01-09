Heritage Trust Co Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,908.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,786.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

