Heritage Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 77.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 503,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,650,000 after purchasing an additional 242,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

