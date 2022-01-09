Heritage Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

