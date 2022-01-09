Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

