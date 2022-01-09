Heritage Trust Co Sells 2,408 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

NYSE COP opened at $80.64 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

