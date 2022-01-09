Heritage Trust Co Sells 244 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.30.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day moving average is $191.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

