Heritage Trust Co Sells 912 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Shares of JPM opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

