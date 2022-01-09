Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,968,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

