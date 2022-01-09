Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.19. Heska reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,831. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 1 year low of $148.63 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.63.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

