Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

