Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 5.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 199,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,757,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

