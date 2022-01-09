Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCHDF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCHDF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

