Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) PT Raised to GBX 320

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($4.31) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOWL. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.90 million and a PE ratio of 245.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 284 ($3.83).

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.