Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

HMPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $641.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

